Deutsche Bank AG Buys 833,524 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.65% of ZIX worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 271.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.