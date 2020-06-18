Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Open Text worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

