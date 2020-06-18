Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

GL stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.