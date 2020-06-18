Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Beigene were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.