Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

