Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Autohome by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 768.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Autohome by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,460,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

ATHM opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

