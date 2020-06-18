Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pampa Energia by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pampa Energia by 995.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pampa Energia S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

