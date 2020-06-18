Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,563,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,079,000 after purchasing an additional 232,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after acquiring an additional 263,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

