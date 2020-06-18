Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.13% of Thermon Group worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1,249.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thermon Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $618,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermon Group stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

