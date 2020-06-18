Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.70 Million Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 1,320.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.01% of Imax worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Imax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Imax by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Imax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.65 million, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

