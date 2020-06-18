Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,634 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Eagle Materials worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NYSE:EXP opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

