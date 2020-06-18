Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.10% of Ducommun worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $14,134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.