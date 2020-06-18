Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 283.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,646 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of Sonos worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,951.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,520 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

