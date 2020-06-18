Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,880,000 after buying an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,714 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of KNX opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

