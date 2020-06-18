Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,826 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

