Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.85 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,528,000 after buying an additional 1,972,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after buying an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,542,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after buying an additional 434,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.