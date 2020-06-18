Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 535.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 231,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of Comfort Systems USA worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,110,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 263,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 345,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 136,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

