Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) by 45,354.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,795 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 4.00% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 1,164.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCI opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

In other Andina Acquisition Corp. III news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $10,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

