Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,681 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.