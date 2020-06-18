Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 159,111 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Nordstrom worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

