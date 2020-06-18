Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 207,738 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.70% of Kforce worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

