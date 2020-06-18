Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 27,767 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of PS Business Parks worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

