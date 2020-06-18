Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 359,971 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 268.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 677,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after buying an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 443,456 shares of company stock worth $10,974,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

