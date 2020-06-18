Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 448,165 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.80% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

