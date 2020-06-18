Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 5,853 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.