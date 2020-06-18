Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 345.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Crane worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

