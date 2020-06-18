Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Nielsen worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $150,000. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 30,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,846,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NLSN stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

