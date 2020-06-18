Deutsche Bank AG Sells 105,596 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

