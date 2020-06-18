Deutsche Bank AG Sells 134,568 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

