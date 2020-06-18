Deutsche Bank AG Sells 21,410 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

