Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,943 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 167.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

