Deutsche Bank AG Sells 439,149 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 439,149 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Mplx by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Mplx by 1,448.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 426,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 399,383 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

