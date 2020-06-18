Deutsche Bank AG Sells 64,273 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 154.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

