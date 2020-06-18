Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,987 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 542,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

