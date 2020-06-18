Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

