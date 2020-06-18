Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,924 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $588,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

