Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

DOV opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

