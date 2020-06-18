Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 149,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.