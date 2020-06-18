Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.57 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

