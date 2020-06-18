Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.12.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.