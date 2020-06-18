Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Eagle Materials worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 685,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

