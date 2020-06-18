Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.