Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.80

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.80 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 11391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

