Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.40

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.40 and last traded at $165.61, with a volume of 9750814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $164,074,432. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

