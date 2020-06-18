Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.59

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 859291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

