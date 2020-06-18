Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

