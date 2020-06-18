Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Envestnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,893.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

