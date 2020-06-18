Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

TSE K opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.26.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.