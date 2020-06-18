Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.20% of Everi worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 184,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 148,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

