Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

